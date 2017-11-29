The Big Give Christmas Challenge in numbers

This year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge has raised over £4 million on its first day. Here are more statistics on this year’s campaign, and past Christmas Challenges.

The Big Give was founded in 2007 by Sir Alec Reed, founder of reed.co.uk, and has helped to raise £83 million for UK-registered charities. The platform enables you to discover charities and projects of interest, make donations, and offers the opportunity to double your donations through match funding campaigns run throughout the year.

Big Give Christmas Challenge 2017

This year’s Christmas Challenge was timed to launch on Giving Tuesday.

The stats so far are:

• First 5 mins: £500k

• First 15 mins: £1.5m

• First hour: £1.8m

• Midnight of the first day – £4,042,201 from 9,068 donations.

This year 550 charities are taking part, nearly 200 more than last year.

Christmas Challenge 2016

• First five minutes: £1,007,277.50

• Total after seven days: over £7.2m for 332 charities

Christmas Challenge 2015

• Total £7.2m raised for the 258 participating charities.

Christmas Challenge 2014

• Total £11.2m raised for 367 charities.

Christmas Challenge 2013

• Total £11m raised for 387 charities.

Christmas Challenge 2012

• Total £10.5m for 350 charities.

Christmas Challenge 2011

• Total £12m raised for 424 charities.

Christmas Challenge 2010

• Total £9.3 million raised for 323 charities.

Christmas Challenge 2009

• Total £8.5m raised for 175 charities.

Christmas Challenge 2008

• First 45 minutes: £2m for 240 charities

2007

The Big Give website was launched in October 2007.

Other match funding campaigns

There are plenty of other fundraising achievements for The Big Give. This year alone has seen:

• March: Emergency match fund for East Africa raises over £445,000

• April: Match funding campaign for Marlborough College raises over £264,000 to restore its memorial hall

• May: ‘Summer Give’ match funding campaign for vulnerable London school children run in partnership with Childhood Trust raises £778,680

• June – September: Grenfell Tower appeal launched in partnership with The Kensington & Chelsea Foundation raised over £2.6 million

• October: Emergency match fund for Rohingya people fleeing Myanmar raises over £242,000

