Last chance to apply for Christmas Challenge

Charities have until 7th July to apply for The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge.

This year is The Big Give’s 10th anniversary and to mark the occasion, the Christmas Challenge will have more Champion funding available than in recent years. The 2017 campaign will launch on #GivingTuesday again this year and will run continuously over seven days with match funds ring-fenced for each participating charity.

This year The Coles-Medlock Foundation, The Four Acre Trust, The Hospital Saturday Fund join the Champions for the first time. They will provide funding alongside The Reed Foundation, The Childhood Trust, Ethiopiaid, Candis, People’s Postcode Lottery and others.

Since its 2008 launch, the Christmas Challenge has raised over £78 million for more than 2,800 charity projects.

Once charities have submitted their stage one application, they have until 1st September to submit their stage two pledge collection application. Notification will take place between 18th September and 6th October with the Christmas Challenge taking place from 28th November until 5th December. More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply is available on The Big Give’s site.

