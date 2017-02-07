Spurgeons appoints Marsha Forbes as head of fundraising

Spurgeons children’s charity has appointed Marsha Forbes as head of fundraising.
Forbes joins Spurgeons from World Vision UK, where she was part of the Supporter Engagement Team, gaining expertise in individual giving and community fundraising. Prior to World Vision, Forbes was head of DM and personal membership at the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Forbes joins Spurgeons in its 150th anniversary year, marking the founding of the charity by Baptist minister Charles Spurgeon.
Forbes said:
“The anniversary year provides an exciting opportunity to develop the fundraising activity at Spurgeons working within communities to improve and transform the lives of children and families struggling to cope. This provides a compelling fundraising proposition and shows that the work of Spurgeons is still relevant in today’s climate as it ever was.”