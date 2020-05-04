Ex PM takes up ambassadorial role at JDRF, & more charity appointment news

With ex PM Theresa May taking up the role of Ambassador at diabetes charity JDRF, and four charity CEO appointments, here’s our latest recruitment round up.

Former Prime Minister @theresa_may is to become an Ambassador for @JDRFUK. She will work to champion our international type 1 diabetes research programme. Read more: https://t.co/sZcAH7KDO1 pic.twitter.com/pwW8Q2BIWN — JDRF UK (@JDRFUK) April 30, 2020

Theresa May becomes JDRF ambassador

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2013, will become an Ambassador for JDRF, the type 1 diabetes charity, to champion its global research programme including the Connect Immune Research initiative, which brings together researchers from across autoimmune conditions to uncover the common threads in their work.

Laura Kerby takes up CEO role at Myeloma UK

Myeloma UK, has announced the appointment of Laura Kerby to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kerby, currently the CEO of national cancer care centre, Penny Brohn, will take up her position from May 2020. Kerby has been CEO of Penny Brohn UK for six years, having previously worked in leadership roles in the corporate sector. She spent 14 years at Nuffield Health as MD for the consumer fitness and wellbeing division and sat for five years as a member of the Executive Board.

New CEO for DFN Project SEARCH

Claire Cookson has been appointed CEO of DFN Project SEARCH. She replaces Maura Lynch and will be responsible for executing DFN Project SEARCH’s long-term strategic goal of getting thousands of young adults with learning difficulties and autism into full-time paid jobs. Cookson is currently CEO of the DFN Charitable Foundation and has been working alongside DFN Project SEARCH colleagues for some time. She will continue to lead the Foundation’s other education and transition to employment programme, DFN MoveForward.

Rachel Kirby-Rider appointed CLIC Sargent CEO

Rachel Kirby-Rider has been appointed CEO at CLIC Sargent. She has led CLIC Sargent’s Income and Engagement teams for the last five years, with roles including Director of Fundraising, and more recently, Director of Income and Engagement. In 2016 she spearheaded the charity’s new income generation strategy ‘One Team One Target’, focused on building long-term relationships. Prior to joining CLIC Sargent, Kirby-Rider was Executive Director of Fundraising and Communications at Samaritans and Head of Corporate & Community Fundraising at Diabetes UK. She was appointed as CLIC Sargent’s interim CEO in early March 2020 following Kate Lee’s move to Alzheimer’s Society, and in March was appointed to the permanent position.

Cate Conway joins AWARE as ambassador

AWARE, the Northern Ireland depression charity, has welcomed local radio presenter Cate Conway as ambassador. She will be supporting the charity’s campaigns, attending events and helping to raise awareness of AWARE as the charity looks towards its 25th anniversary in 2021. The role will enable Conway to become involved in a cause that she is passionate about having experienced first-hand the impact of poor mental health following the loss of her former Q Radio co-host Stephen Clements earlier this year.

New members for NABS Scotland committee

Four senior members of Scotland’s ad industry have been appointed to the NABS Scotland committee. Andrew Dobbie, founder/CEO of MadeBrave; Shona Watson, director SW&CO brand and design agency; Anna Kormos, freelance marketing manager; and Saoirse McKenna (pictured), copywriter at Union Direct join existing committee members Mark Gorman, head of thinking, Think Hard; Sara Robertson, head of membership, IPA; David Roberts, head of business, Multiply; and Jackie Anderson, head of agency and associate director, Denholm Associates.

Darren Cormack appointed CEO at MAG

Darren Cormack, currently MAG’s Deputy Chief Executive and Strategy, Government Relations and Partnerships Director, will become the charity’s CEO on 15 May. Cormack succeeds Dr Jane Cocking OBE, who has led MAG for three years and is stepping down to pursue a range of opportunities in the humanitarian sector.

4 new trustees for London’s Air Ambulance

London’s Air Ambulance has strengthened its Board with the appointment of four new Trustees. The new Trustees, Gemma Sherrington (pictured), Brigadier Tim Hodgetts, Dr Margot Gosney, and James Thomas together bring a wealth of experience across the charity, military, technology and medical research sectors. Sherrington is Director of Fundraising & Marketing at Save the Children UK with over 15 years of fundraising and marketing experience, Brigadier Tim Hodgetts, is Head Army Medical Services and Senior Health Adviser to the Army, Dr Margot Gosney is Director of Clinical Health Sciences, University of Reading and Elderly Care Consultant, Royal Berkshire NHS Trust, and James Thomas is Chief Technology Officer, Wellcome Trust.