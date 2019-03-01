Who’s moving? Charity sector round up

Here are seven of the recent movers in the charity and charity services sector, including a new MD for Stratcom UK and new Chief Executive for Designability.

New Directors for Stratcom UK

Stratcom has announced two senior appointments. Former Client Services Director at Pell & Bales, Bethan Francis will become Managing Director of Stratcom UK, leading the UK arm of the business and supporting the increasing demand for higher quality supporter experiences and a high-end, tailored phone offering backed by strategic planning and innovation.

Additionally, Lianne Sims, former Operations Director at Pell & Bales, will now take on the role of International Director of Fundraising Operations. Both women have been supporting the business in other capacities for two years previously.

Jenni Anderson joins Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games Foundation has appointed Jenni Anderson as Development Director, who joined the team on 19 February. She joins the Invictus Games Foundation from The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, where she was Fundraising Director for two years leading on philanthropy, partnerships and events. Anderson has spent 16 years working in the not-for-profit and public sector, leading fundraising and marketing teams at Haven House Children’s Hospice, The Scout Association and British Universities and Colleges Sport.

Stuart Paver appointed Lepra ambassador

Lepra is proud to announce that Stuart Paver, Managing Director of footwear retailer Pavers, has become an ambassador for the global charity Lepra. Pavers has worked in partnership with Lepra since 2015, when it helped the charity to launch an innovative “Shoe Van” project, providing bespoke footwear to people affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis (LF) in Bihar, India. Stuart will help to spread awareness about the project but also of leprosy, which affects seven million people worldwide, nearly half of whom remain undiagnosed.

New MD for DonorVoice

Craig Linton has been announced as the new MD of DonorVoice in Europe. Linton is best known for his Fundraising Detective blog and as the author of Ðonors for Life: a practitioner’s guide to relationship fundraising. DonorVoice is also about to launch its new report: ‘Five ways to deliver true supporter-centric journeys in 2019’. To request a copy once it is released in early March, email Craig at clinton@thedonorvoice.com.



New Chief Executive for Designability

Bath-based charity Designability has welcomed Catharine Brown as its new Chief Executive. She brings 15 years’ experience of charity leadership, having led the fundraising and marketing activities of a number of national charities, and latterly working as a consultant advising charity CEOs and Boards on strategy and leadership development. Her early career was in commercial marketing at brands including Marks & Spencer and The Economist. Brown is also a trustee for ActionAid.

"I am very engaged by the plan to adopt feminist leadership principles" says @kathabrahams – our new trustee who has 20 years experience in the charity sector. We are delighted to be welcoming her on board. https://t.co/srq3ePIMad — ActionAid UK (@ActionAidUK) February 7, 2019

Kath Abrahams joins Action Aid as trustee

Kath Abrahams is joining the board of trustees of ActionAid UK. Currently Director of Engagement and Fundraising at Diabetes UK, and Vice Chair of The Institute of Fundraising, she brings 20 years of experience in the charity sector, specifically in fundraising, marketing and communications.