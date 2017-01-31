11 charities issued with Intent to Fine notices by ICO

The Information Commissioner’s Office has informed eleven charities that it intends to fine them for breaching the Data Protection Act.

The charities will not be named by the ICO at this stage but at the end of the investigation process if enforcement action is taken. Each will have 28 days to respond to the ICO’s findings, and the ICO will consider representations made by each charity before making a final decision about enforcement action.

The charities were investigated by the ICO as part of a wider operation sparked by reports in the media about repeated and significant pressure on supporters to contribute.

The ICO has previously fined the RSPCA and British Heart Foundation.

A conference aimed at helping charities and other fundraising groups comply with the law will be held at Manchester Town Hall on 21st February. The Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference has been jointly organised by the ICO, Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator, and will set out the regulatory requirements and expectations for fundraising bodies and their boards under current and forthcoming data protection legislation.

Representatives from a range of charities, universities and umbrella groups will attend the free event, which is aimed at trustees and decision-makers.