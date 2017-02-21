Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Discussion from the Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference

Posted by on 21 February 2017 in News
0 Comments
Video place holder
Discussion from the Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference

Three regulators that have a direct impact on charity fundraising are today holding a Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference in Manchester. Around 300 fundraisers, trustees and other decision-makers have come to hear speakers from the , and Information Commissioners’ Office.

Here is our selection of content and comment from the morning session, which was being live-streamed to those unable to attend.

This is an unprecedented gathering on issues that will help determine all charities’ future direction in terms of how they fundraise, how they communicate with donors, which types of fundraising they conduct, and how they use data about donors. 

The live-stream covered only the plenary sessions in the morning. The afternoon session in which delegates attend separate panel sessions is not being videoed. However, plenty of delegates are sharing updates and comments via Twitter using the #RFCC2017 hashtag.

 

965 total views, 965 views today

Tags:, , , , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!