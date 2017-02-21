Discussion from the Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference

Three regulators that have a direct impact on charity fundraising are today holding a Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference in Manchester. Around 300 fundraisers, trustees and other decision-makers have come to hear speakers from the Charity Commission, Fundraising Regulator and Information Commissioners’ Office.

Here is our selection of content and comment from the morning session, which was being live-streamed to those unable to attend.

This is an unprecedented gathering on issues that will help determine all charities’ future direction in terms of how they fundraise, how they communicate with donors, which types of fundraising they conduct, and how they use data about donors.

The live-stream covered only the plenary sessions in the morning. The afternoon session in which delegates attend separate panel sessions is not being videoed. However, plenty of delegates are sharing updates and comments via Twitter using the #RFCC2017 hashtag.

