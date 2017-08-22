The Institute of Fundraising Trusts & Statutory Fundraisers Special Interest Group has a meeting on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for Trust Fundraisers, in London on Wednesday 30th Aug 2017. The GDPR will apply in the UK from 25 May 2018.

The scheduled speakers are Oliver Willis (solicitor working with charities on data protection, Bircham Dyson Bell) and Kerry Rock (director, Prospecting for Gold). Other speakers are still to be confirmed. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has said that public domain information is not fair game. If you hold any information on the trustees of grantmaking trusts, or other people connected to the trusts, then they may be held to the same level of data protection compliance as regular donors. I shall be attending, so I get a better idea what my obligations are with respect to trust fundraising and how researchers and fundraisers can ensure we are fully data compliant.

Further details are available from Kay Dowling, Dowling@motivation.org.uk, 01275 464012

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus

