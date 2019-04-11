IoF publishes updated GDPR guidance as first anniversary approaches

With the first anniversary of the implementation of GDPR fast approaching, the Institute of Fundraising has published updated guidance on the regulation.

The updated version is not a rewrite, the IoF’s Policy and Information Officer Sam Boyle says in a blog on the subject, but “is about tweaking, including latest thinking, and providing some more tips and advice.”

The IoF has updated it to take into account changes that have happened since the last year’s launch, to signpost to new pieces of guidance, and also in response to fundraisers’ questions on how to comply with GDPR.

It has partnered with BDB Pitmans to review the guidance and ensure it is up to date, with this latest version including new advice in areas such as how to assess a legitimate interest and employing a Data Protection Officer.

The IoF expects to update it in the future when changes occurs such as with e-privacy developments.

In his blog, Boyle says: