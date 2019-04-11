Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

IoF publishes updated GDPR guidance as first anniversary approaches

Posted by on 11 April 2019 in News
0 Comments
IoF publishes updated GDPR guidance as first anniversary approaches

With the first anniversary of the implementation of fast approaching, the has published updated guidance on the regulation.

The updated version is not a rewrite, the IoF’s Policy and Information Officer Sam Boyle says in a blog on the subject, but “is about tweaking, including latest thinking, and providing some more tips and advice.”

The IoF has updated it to take into account changes that have happened since the last year’s launch, to signpost to new pieces of guidance, and also in response to fundraisers’ questions on how to comply with GDPR.

It has partnered with BDB Pitmans to review the guidance and ensure it is up to date, with this latest version including new advice in areas such as how to assess a legitimate interest and employing a Data Protection Officer. 

The IoF expects to update it in the future when changes occurs such as with e-privacy developments.

In his blog, Boyle says:

“While GDPR became effective as of 25 May last year, that date was never the end of the process. 

“With new developments such as e-privacy on the horizon, there may well be a need to refresh the guidance when appropriate and we’ll continue to review our guidance and advice to give fundraisers the best support we can.”

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />