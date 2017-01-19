Peter Blake & Julian Opie among artists in Cure Parkinson’s Trust auction

Peter Blake, Julian Opie, and Grayson Perry are among over 50 artists contributing artworks for an exhibition and auction to raise funds for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Cure3 has been devised by Artwise in partnership with Bonhams and the David Ross Foundation to raise awareness and funds for the charity. The artists have each created an artwork using a bespoke 20cm squared (20cm3) Perspex cube, hence the title Cure3. The artists have been provided with three key words for inspiration that have been chosen as being of particular relevance to The Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT): slow, stop, reverse.

The Story of Parkinson’s, Bouke de Vries From Zero to Infinity, Liliane Lijn Peter Blake



Curated by Artwise, the team behind the RCA Secret postcard project, the cubes will be presented for sale at an exhibition at Bonhams, London from 13th–15th March with prices ranging from £1,000 to over £10,000, in aid of the charity.

Other artists include: Sean Henry, Sarah Lucas, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Marc Quinn, Peter Doig, Damien Hirst, Bouke de Vries, and Liliane Lijn.

2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Parkinson’s.

Main image: Walking in Melbourne by Julian Opie