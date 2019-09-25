Stand Up To Cancer campaign features an Amazon Alexa fundraising quiz

This year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign features a voice-based quiz on Amazon Alexa as part of its fundraising activities.

This is the first time that the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 has created a voice-based quiz as a group fundraising activity.

It will be hosted by comedian and presenter, Joe Lycett, whose programmes include Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Great British Sewing Bee, Live at the Apollo.

“Alexa, start the Stand Up To Cancer Quiz”

The Stand Up To Cancer quiz is available to anyone with an Amazon Alexa device. It consists of four rounds of entertaining questions, spanning musical trivia, random facts and general knowledge.

To take part, players just need to enable the quiz for free on the Amazon website and then say “Alexa, start the Stand Up To Cancer Quiz’ to get going.

Stand Up To Cancer is inviting the public to challenge friends, family or colleagues to put their knowledge to the test “and help make a real difference for people with the disease”.

No Alexa?

You can still take part in the quiz and fundraising even if you don’t possess an Amazon Alexa, or indeed other brands of voice assistant.

SU2C is sharing details of how to run a traditional offline quiz on the campaign page, with a PDF of advice available for download.

Virtual events

Tiffany Hall, chief information officer at Cancer Research UK, said: “The Stand Up To Cancer Quiz is a great example of how we can use the latest technology to help our supporters fundraise in new ways. The unique qualities of voice technology mean everyone can focus on raising money for vital research without worrying about how to host, as virtual quiz master Joe Lycett does all the hard work for you, and the audio experience puts the focus firmly on having fun and spending quality time together.

She added that Cancer Research UK is already using voice-enabled devices to support several of its core services, “from how people access vital information about cancer, to the products and services we provide for our supporters and how accessible these are.”