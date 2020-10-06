Elephant parade art trail in Luton to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care

Luton will next year host a parade of at least 30 vibrantly designed elephant sculptures that will form a public art trail, and raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.

The Big Trunk Trail will offer a free art trail around Luton’s landmarks and public spaces for 11 weeks starting from 3 July 2021.

The trail is a partnership between Keech Hospice Care, the adult hospice for Luton and south Bedfordshire and the children’s hospice for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, and Wild in Art, the producer of “spectacular public art events that entertain, enrich, inform and leave a lasting legacy”.

At today’s launch, Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, said that the art trail will help mark the local charity’s 30th anniversary. It was “our way of saying thank you to the truly remarkable people, businesses and organisations who’ve supported our hospice through the years.”

She added:

“I am excited at the thought of these magnificent elephants standing among Luton’s iconic attractions and streets, bringing colour and fun to the town. Another collective name for elephants is a ‘memory’ and, as a hospice, we hope The Big Trunk Trail will bring people together to remember loved ones while creating fantastic new memories.”

Elephant calf sculptures

The sculptures will be sponsored by businesses and brought to life with designs crafted by artists from Luton and beyond. They will be joined by elephant calf sculptures which will be decorated in artwork by local schools and community groups.

Linsey Frostick, Chairperson of Love Luton, Project Presenting Partner of The Big Trunk Trail, said:

“The Big Trunk Trail will offer a totally different experience to both families and art lovers alike and encourage visitors to Luton for a fabulous day out. It will get people exploring parts of the town they may not have visited before.”

Fundraising auction

At the end of the event, the large sculptures will be auctioned to raise money for Keech Hospice Care so it can continue to provide care to adults and children with life- limiting and terminal illnesses, and their families.

Wild in Art

Wild in Art’s sculpture trails have been bringing together communities in cities around the world since 2008. To date, its events have contributed more than £15 million to charities and £2.4 million to creative communities.

Charlie Langhorne, co-founder and Managing Director at Wild in Art, said: “We are delighted to be bringing The Big Trunk Trail to Luton and working with our partners Keech Hospice Care to bring something truly exciting to the town.

“Our events are designed to bring the enjoyment of public art to everyone while offering new ways for people to explore their local area, but we need the support of local businesses to make it happen.”

More animal sculpture fundraising