Parkinson’s organisations launch joint grant funding initiative to make sports more inclusive

Parkinson’s UK is launching a grant funding initiative with Sport Parkinson’s CIC, with the aim of enabling people with the condition to participate in inclusive sport and physical activity across the world.

Sport Parkinson’s has been founded by trio Charlie Appleyard, Matt Dimbylow and Garen Williams, who are all living with Parkinson’s.

Over the course of the next three years, the initiative will aim to raise £175,000 for the Parkinson’s UK Active Community Grants Programme through a range of fundraising events. The funds will be used to set up new activities, expand existing programmes, pay for instructors and to develop innovative pilot projects to roll out across the community.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. As exercise can be as important as medication to help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms, the charity has continued to help the community stay active through online exercise classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlie Appleyard, Co-Founder and Director at Sport Parkinson’s, said:

“We are very excited to be launching this initiative to help people with Parkinson’s keep healthy and strong until a cure comes along. We want to enable the Parkinson’s community to get active, build relationships, gain access to subsidised sport and exercise and attend exciting events. It’s all about bringing the community together in difficult times and encouraging them to keep moving. “We believe that we can share our vision of the future with others, a vision that is much bigger than Sport Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK. Above all we want to create an environment where every person with Parkinson’s has a chance to reach their full potential.”

Ghalib Ullah, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Parkinson’s UK, said: