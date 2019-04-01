National Garden Scheme raises £1 million for Parkinson’s UK

The National Garden Scheme has now raised over £1 million for Parkinson’s UK, and will be supporting the charity again in 2019, it has announced.

The National Garden Scheme recently awarded the charity another £185,000, bringing the amount donated by the scheme to this total.

Parkinson’s UK President Jane Asher recorded a special thank you message to the National Garden Scheme for their continued support.

This is the seventh year that the National Garden Scheme has chosen Parkinson’s UK as one of its beneficiaries, with the money being put towards funding Parkinson’s UK’s specialist nurses.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 private gardens in England and Wales and this year will include a number of gardens opening for it for the first time, along with Pop-Ups and ticketed events. Originally set up to support district nurses, the National Garden Scheme funds nursing and caring charities in the UK with others including Marie Curie, Hospice UK, and Macmillan, raising funds for its beneficiaries through admissions, teas and cake. Altogether, the the National Garden Scheme has donated £58 million to charity since 1927.

Steve Ford, Parkinson’s UK’s Chief Executive, said: