Trinity Leeds honours Sir Kevin Sinfield with tribute for Yorkshire Day Kevin Sinfield floor art for Yorkshire Day at Trinity Leeds

Rugby star Sir Kevin Sinfield has been celebrated with an eye-catching tribute in Leeds city centre in recognition of his remarkable fundraising work.

To mark Yorkshire Day (1 August), Trinity Leeds shopping centre has installed a 5m x 5m printed image of the Leeds Rhinos and Super League star beneath its glass dome, part of its support for his upcoming challenge.

The tribute comes shortly after Sinfield received a long-awaited knighthood and ahead of the final instalment of his celebrated fundraising efforts. He has so far raised a remarkable £11 million for Motor Neurone Disease charities in memory of his close friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, who died from MND in 2024.

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Kevin Sinfield floor art for Yorkshire Day at Trinity Leeds

7 in 7: The Grand Finale

In September, Sinfield will take on “7 in 7: The Grand Finale,” running an ultra-marathon every day for seven days and visiting all 12 English Super League grounds before finishing at Old Trafford ahead of the Betfred Super League Grand Final. Funds raised will be shared between the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland, Leeds Hospitals Charity and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

As part of the Yorkshire Day celebrations, a “wall of support” between M&S and ROX will invite fans to leave messages of encouragement on rugby shirt-themed cards from 9am to 5pm, with QR codes on hand for donations.

Sinfield said it was “a real honour” to feature in Yorkshire Day at Trinity Leeds, adding that Leeds and Yorkshire would “always be incredibly special places” and that the backing of local people would mean a great deal as he set off on the challenge.

Trinity Leeds Deputy Centre Director Nick Jones with the Kevin Sinfield floor art

Nick Jones, Deputy Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said the centre was proud to honour “a true Yorkshire hero,” describing Sinfield’s dedication as “simply remarkable” and an inspiration to many.

Supporters can find out more or donate via the 7 in 7: The Grand Finale fundraising page.