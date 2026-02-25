RNLI to recruit 160 face-to-face fundraisers Image: RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is recruiting around 160 face-to-face fundraisers for paid roles around the UK’s and Ireland’s coast.

F2F fundraisers help the lifesaving charity reach thousands of people every year, with two core activities. They share important water safety messages with beachgoers and visitors to some of the summer’s most popular events. They also help the RNLI continue its lifesaving service by encouraging new supporters to sign up and donate.

Fundraisers receive “full, high-quality training and competitive rates of pay”, according to the RNLI, whilst also developing valuable professional and personal skills.

This year the roles available include part-time, full-time, seasonal and year-round opportunities.

Lucy Hampson, Senior Face-to-Face Fundraising Manager at the RNLI, said:

“Being a face-to-face fundraiser is a rewarding role; it is vital in helping to raise funds to support the RNLI’s lifesaving work and in delivering important water safety advice to those visiting the coast. If you’re friendly, approachable, and interested in helping to share safety advice with thousands of beach visitors, it could be just the role for you”.

She added: “I’d encourage anyone, no matter what career you are considering, to take up the challenge and apply for a role today.”