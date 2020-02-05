RNLI launches F2F fundraiser recruitment drive

The RNLI is looking to recruit more face-to-face fundraisers to help share safety messages and encourage new supporters to sign up and donate.

With 238 lifeboat stations, 431 lifeboats and 5,500 volunteer crew members, plus 1,500 lifeguards patrolling over 240 UK beaches, the charity needs to keep raising money to cover the ongoing work needed to maintain and upgrade lifeboats, stations, kit and training.

As part of its renewed focus on fundraising, the RNLI is seeking to increase its number of face-to-face fundraisers this year and recruit up to 200 people in a seasonal role to cover the main season in teams at coastal locations around the UK and Ireland.

The charity is looking for dynamic and engaging individuals who can share inspiring stories of volunteer crews and lifeguards with those visiting the beach and at public events, while also engaging new audiences. The role will include educating visitors about key safety messages and a drive to help sign up new supporters to make regular donations to the RNLI.

This is the first time the charity has recruited face-to-face fundraisers to cover the main season, which runs from April – October, as well as the usual peak season running through July and August. Training will be given in all aspects required for the role. The RNLI is currently recruiting for these roles in nine regions around the UK and Ireland.

Evan Chrisp’s life was saved by the RNLI. He has now become an RNLI ambassador and this year has also joined the face-to-face fundraising team.

He said:

“A couple of years ago when I was caught in a rip current, I remembered the RNLI Float to Live advice. I stayed calm and floated with the help of a surfer until a lifeboat crew rescued me.’ ‘Knowing that a simple but effective safety message saved my life, I’m now inspired to share this with others in the hope it may just save someone’s family member or loved one. To know I can help save lives and to encourage people to sign up to support the charity gives me a great deal of satisfaction and working with a team of like-minded people at various outdoor locations is a great way of making new friends whilst having fun at the same time.”

Main image: RNLI