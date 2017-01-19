Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Job site created for face-to-face fundraisers

Posted by on 19 January 2017 in News
0 Comments
F2fheroes.com job site search page
Job site created for face-to-face fundraisers

and regular giving services agency Evergiving has launched a site for the fundraising industry.

f2fheroes.com is “for everyone connected to face to face fundraising”. It has been built to make it easier to retain talent and experience within the face-to-face sector.

James Goodridge, CEO and co-founder of Evergiving, explained the job site’s name:

“We also want to celebrate the men and women that sell our charities message face to face with the world. They are our heroes.”

F2F job categories

The site’s categories demonstrate the wide range of specialist skills and expertise required in the face-to-face fundraising industry. These range from sales and advocacy skills, through database and data skills, to management and marketing skills.

The job platform’s categories are:

  • Campaign Managers and Coaches
  • Data and Retention Managers
  • Face to Face fundraisers
  • Fundraising Managers and Agency Coordinators
  • In house face to face fundraising Consultants
  • Logistics Managers
  • Recruiters and Trainers
  • Regular Giving Marketing Professionals

Goodridge added:

“A career in face to face fundraising and related regular giving has rich diversity of opportunities, cross functionally and around the globe.”

The jobs already listed on the site bear that out, with vacancies for positions in Australia, Canada, and the UK listed for campaigns with nonprofits including The Wilderness Society, UNHCR, National Deaf Children’s Society and the Canadian Red Cross.

Evergiving has users of its services and software in 1,371 cities around the world.

F2fheroes.com does not charge for listing roles at a nonprofit.

 

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!