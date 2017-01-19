Job site created for face-to-face fundraisers

Face-to-face and regular giving services agency Evergiving has launched a recruitment site for the face-to-face fundraising industry.

f2fheroes.com is “for everyone connected to face to face fundraising”. It has been built to make it easier to retain talent and experience within the face-to-face sector.

James Goodridge, CEO and co-founder of Evergiving, explained the job site’s name:

“We also want to celebrate the men and women that sell our charities message face to face with the world. They are our heroes.”

F2F job categories

The site’s categories demonstrate the wide range of specialist skills and expertise required in the face-to-face fundraising industry. These range from sales and advocacy skills, through database and data skills, to management and marketing skills.

The job platform’s categories are:

Campaign Managers and Coaches

Data and Retention Managers

Face to Face fundraisers

Fundraising Managers and Agency Coordinators

In house face to face fundraising Consultants

Logistics Managers

Recruiters and Trainers

Regular Giving Marketing Professionals

Goodridge added:

“A career in face to face fundraising and related regular giving has rich diversity of opportunities, cross functionally and around the globe.”

The jobs already listed on the site bear that out, with vacancies for positions in Australia, Canada, and the UK listed for campaigns with nonprofits including The Wilderness Society, UNHCR, National Deaf Children’s Society and the Canadian Red Cross.

Evergiving has users of its services and software in 1,371 cities around the world.

F2fheroes.com does not charge for listing roles at a nonprofit.