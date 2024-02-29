2024 Red Nose Day – fundraising merch, & Sir Lenny Henry’s last as host Credit: BBC / Comic Relief

As well as raising funds, this year’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day show will be celebrating 39 years of Sir Lenny Henry as host – and looking for his replacement.

Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on 15 March, this year’s Red Nose Day night of TV, Comic Relief: Funny for Money, will include sketches, live performances, surprises and prizes. At 10pm it will move over to BBC Two for more skits and musical guests in Comic Relief: More Funny for Money, before returning to BBC One at 10:40pm for a special tribute show, Comic Relief: A Whole Lotta Lenny, celebrating Sir Lenny Henry, hosted by Alex Jones.

Commenting on his last night, Sir Lenny Henry said:

“While this will be my last year of presenting Red Nose Day, I’ll still be involved in other Comic Relief projects throughout the year. But I think it is time to hand over the onscreen reins to some new names. This year the show is going to be chock-a-block full of content and all of your favourite presenters. It will probably be the best night of my life because it’s my last year hosting and I know there’s going to be loads of surprises and fun in store. You have to tune in for that!”

As ever, the evening will highlight and raise funds for Comic Relief’s work in the UK and around the world.

Red Nose Day fundraising merchandise

Sometimes you just need to bring in the pros… Meet the 2024 Red Noses, our funniest bunch yet! 4 fun faces are waiting for you at @AmazonUK, the home of the Nose, you might even find a super limited edition Golden Hooter! Head to https://t.co/xqOHpx3ep6 to find out more! pic.twitter.com/6FwNnyo7BT — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) February 2, 2024

Red Nose Day merchandise raising funds for Comic Relief includes the Red Noses, and a range of other items from water bottles to dog bandanas, available through Amazon. £3 from the sale of each water bottle goes to Comic Relief, along with £2 from each bandana, and at least £1 from every Red Nose.

New merch alert!



Aprons, tote bags, notebooks, water bottles, mugs and more, featuring brand new illustrations from the wonderful world of @aardman, are available now in store at @HomesenseUK or at https://t.co/LXGQhzeCF1 pic.twitter.com/qwfyTGhiCa — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) February 13, 2024

The Red Nose Day T-shirt and sweatshirt fashion collection, featuring Aardman characters including Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Morph and Feathers McGraw, is available from TK Maxx. At least £2.50 from every kids’ T-shirt sold will go to Comic Relief and at least £5.50 from every adult t-shirt. Other items include lunch bags (donating at least £3), tote bags (£2), and a Shaun the Sheep backpack (£7).

Other partners include Holland & Barrett, for the first time, which will be selling the Nose that Grows – a composable Red Nose Wildflower Seedbom available in Butterfly or Bumblebee. Holland & Barrett customers shopping online or instore will also be able to donate, and there will be a range of products offering a donation to Comic Relief with every purchase.

For the second year running, people can also support Comic Relief through LIVE gifting on TikTok. This year there are six special edition Red Nose gifts for users to send on LIVE and for every gift sent, TikTok will make a donation to Comic Relief.

Babybel is also raising funds for Comic Relief through product sales. 5p from every promotional Babybel pack will go to Comic Relief and customers can scan a QR code to share a laugh with a famous face.

Comic Relief has also partnered with The Quarto Group on a new book in the Little People, BIG DREAMS series on Lenny Henry. Quarto will be donating 50p from the sale of every Little People, BIG DREAMS: Lenny Henry book sold.

Over on eBay, customers can support Red Nose Day by donating at checkout or donating a portion of their sales.

Comic Relief single

There is also of course, a Comic Relief single and this year it is Enjoy Yourself from Paloma Faith. At least £3 from the purchase of each CD and at least £6.50 from the purchase of each vinyl of the single on Amazon will be donated to Comic Relief. A percentage of the proceeds generated from every completed stream of ‘Enjoy Yourself’ (The Red Nose Day Edition) on Amazon Music in the UK between 21 February and 22March will also be donated.

🔴 RED NOSE DAY 2024 🔴



My darlings I'm so excited to announce that 'Enjoy Yourself' will be the @comicrelief single for 2024 !



The single is out now to stream and you can pre-order the CD or vinyl on @AmazonMusicUK !https://t.co/lN3wWb6aWm pic.twitter.com/jIiOtcFsW8 — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) February 21, 2024