Comic Relief challenges families to hunt down supervillain in digital campaign for Red Nose Day

Comic Relief has launched a digital, family focused fundraising campaign for #RedNoseDay 2021.

Unleash The Laughter has been created by Comic Relief and creative agency GOOD, and is an international hunt for evil supervillain Doomy McGloomy, who has run off with the nation’s laughter.

The campaign features a series of short interactive films, each with an individual mission that requires children and parents to embark on a quest for clues and Unleash The Laughter from Doomy McGloomy before it’s too late.

The missions take families on a journey across the world, from fiery volcanoes to icy Antarctica, challenging them to unearth hieroglyphics and crack ancient riddles from the comfort of their homes, with the option of making a donation to Red Nose Day.

There are five digital challenges in total: Escape The Volcano, Shatter The Magic Jar, Break The Ice, Crack The Hieroglyphics and Limbo The Lasers, which are available as part of the Red Nose Day 2021 Funny Is Power campaign.

The campaign has launched at the beginning of February half term to entertain children and adults alike. The concept was born as part of a 5-day digital sprint process between GOOD and Comic Relief, held during the pandemic to find new ways of reaching traditional community fundraising audiences.

Creative collaboration for the films was completed in partnership with VINCE Productions led by Director Jake Wynne, who together were responsible for the castings, filming and post-production of the campaign.

Andy Powell, Creative Director at GOOD said: