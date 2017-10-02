Design your own Comic Relief Red Nose

For the first time Comic Relief is inviting ideas for new designs for their fundraising icon, the Red Nose.

School children across the UK are being encouraged to design next year’s Red Nose for Comic Relief’s 2019 Red Nose Day in March.

One pupil’s design will be selected as the winner and go on sale in Sainsbury’s and Oxfam shops across the country. Five runners-up will also have their nose designs 3D printed.

Magical land

The theme for the character to be designed is ‘magical land’. Designs have to be submitted on the official template and they have to be original, and to appeal to a wide audience “but especially children and young people”.

The nose designs must use only red, white, silver or gold as the main Nose colour, although black and white can be used for detail.

The closing date for entries to The Red Nose Design Challenge is 8 December 2017 at 5pm. There is a maximum number of seven entries per school.

WATCH: The history of the red noses

How well do you remember all the many red nose designs for Red Nose Day?

