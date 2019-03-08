Facebook supports Red Nose Day with £1 million matched giving fund

Facebook is partnering with Comic Relief to support this year’s Red Nose Day campaign. As well as a matched giving fund for the day itself, the company will help by promoting the campaign via users’ news feed, and by highlighting how its fundraising tools can be used to raise more money for Comic Relief.

Facebook is ensuring that Red Nose Day is featured prominently this year and that users are invited to fundraise and support it using the platforms charity fundraising tools.

Red Nose Day fundraising on Facebook

Red Nose Day takes place on 15 March this year. Facebook users are starting to see promotions for the campaign on their news feed, as the platform highlights how it can help people raise funds for Comic Relief.

Users can start their own fundraising campaign for Comic Relief on Facebook and then share it with friends and family to invite them to donate. People can also donate directly to Comic Relief on their Facebook page.

Facebook waives fees for nonprofit fundraisers so 100% of donations made will go to Comic Relief.

£1 matched giving fund

To encourage people to use its giving tools Facebook will also double up to £1 million in donations made on Red Nose Day itself to Comic Relief via Facebook.

The matching applies to donations made in the UK from 8am through the day on Red Nose Day.

News feed promotion

Facebook will also be supporting efforts in the run up to Red Nose Day 2019 by promoting fundraising for Comic Relief in people’s news feeds in the UK. On Red Nose Day itself there will be a post at the top of news feeds to raise further awareness, enabling everyone to click through and donate to the Comic Relief without having to set up a fundraiser of their own.

Anita Yuen, Head of Social Good Partnerships for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Facebook, said: “Since Facebook launched its charitable giving tools, we have seen our community mobilise around causes they care about and raise millions of pounds for charities, for causes such as disaster relief, the environment and education… We’re happy that Facebook can support [Comic Relief] in their work and help even more people get involved by making fundraising and donating even easier.”

Liz Warner, Comic Relief CEO, said “Fundraising is at the heart of our Red Nose Day campaigns, and finding new ways for people to support the many projects we fund is vitally important – without donations from the generous public we wouldn’t be able to continue the work we do. Facebook’s partnership will help us make that process even easier still, offering the public the chance to start their own fundraiser or join in and support their friends and families’ efforts and we are delighted that the company will be making its own contribution on Red Nose Day with its matched donation.”

Find out how to create a Red Nose Day fundraising campaign on Facebook for Comic Relief.