A cracking selection of Easter fundraising ideas
It’s almost the long Easter weekend! Here are some of the ways charities around the country are using it to raise funds, and eggs.
Easter egg collections & donations
Easter eggs are always popular, and there are lots of collections going on around the country to enable those who might not get an egg otherwise to enjoy one. Lots of charities are asking people to donate money, rather than eggs, for Easter – in some cases so they can buy the Easter chocolate they need themselves, and in others, to enable them to buy or fund alternatives.
Alder Hey Charity is asking people to donate virtual Easter eggs by buying one for £2. This will ensure every child at the hospital receives a chocolate egg, or an alternative gift. Rainbows Hospice is asking people to donate the cost of an Easter egg, which it will put towards the services it provides the children, young people and their families, as 80% of those it cares for are unable to enjoy chocolate.
Bradford Children’s Hospital is also asking people to donate money instead of eggs, which it will put towards toys.
Easter trails & hunts
Easter egg trails are going on across National Trust properties once more. Children have to complete the trail to get a chocolate treat. They cost £3 to take part.
Easter egg hunts are always popular and can be a good way of raising some funds. Demelza for example is doing an Easter egg hunt this Friday, in Sittingbourne. There will also be other activities, stalls, and refreshments on offer. Entry is £5 per child, and £2 per adult.
They don’t have to involve actual chocolate: Queen Victoria Hospital Charity has a virtual Easter egg hunt on its site – find the eggs, and you can also choose one to make yours with a donation and a message.
Fundraising gift & cards
For non-chocolate related gifts, PDSA has launched a bunny range including travel mugs, keyrings and bags.
Cards for Good Causes has lots of Easter designs on offer, from bunnies to chicks, and flowers. It supports more than 70 charities throughout the year, including Action for Children, and Amnesty International.
Orangutan Appeal UK is one of many charities offering Easter cards through DontSendMeACard – so ecards, rather than printed ones – receiving a donation from sales.
More Easter ideas
The Lewis Foundation is holding an Easter raffle. Tickets are £2 each, and the winner gets a champagne afternoon tea for two at a five-star restaurant.
Pets At Home is running its first ever Easter appeal, from Monday 3 April to Monday 10 April. Donating £1 buys training treats for a week for a support dog and donating £10 buys 20 meals to feed pets in rescues. All funds raised will be donated to local animal organisations or used by its grant programme to help support pets and the people who love them.
HERA is encouraging people to make their Easter gift purchases through easyfundraising – every purchase means a small donation.
A number of bike runs also take place at Easter to raise funds for charities. Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for example is holding its annual Easter Egg Run for bikers on Easter Sunday. It’s been running for four decades and sees hundreds of bikers ride through the streets of Glasgow in a mile-long convoy in support of its young patients. There is no registration fee but the charity asks every biker to make a suggested donation of £10.
Headway Birmingham & Solihull had an Easter fun run last weekend. It cost £12 for adults and £8 for children, with entrants rewarded with a medal and Easter egg.
