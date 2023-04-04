A cracking selection of Easter fundraising ideas

It’s almost the long Easter weekend! Here are some of the ways charities around the country are using it to raise funds, and eggs.

Easter egg collections & donations

Easter Donation



A huge thanks to Morrisons, Wakefield Street Kitchen and Wakefield Community Crafters for coming together and donating over 230 Easter Eggs and lovely toys across our Children Departments💙



— Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Charity (@MY_NHSCharity) April 3, 2023

Easter eggs are always popular, and there are lots of collections going on around the country to enable those who might not get an egg otherwise to enjoy one. Lots of charities are asking people to donate money, rather than eggs, for Easter – in some cases so they can buy the Easter chocolate they need themselves, and in others, to enable them to buy or fund alternatives.

Alder Hey Charity is asking people to donate virtual Easter eggs by buying one for £2. This will ensure every child at the hospital receives a chocolate egg, or an alternative gift. Rainbows Hospice is asking people to donate the cost of an Easter egg, which it will put towards the services it provides the children, young people and their families, as 80% of those it cares for are unable to enjoy chocolate.

Thank you for all your kind donations to our #EasterAppeal 🐣

Instead of donating Easter eggs, we're inviting our supporters to give money so we can fund toys to keep our children happy in hospital.

— Bradford Hospitals' Charity (@BTHFTCharity) April 2, 2023

Bradford Children’s Hospital is also asking people to donate money instead of eggs, which it will put towards toys.

Easter trails & hunts

Easter egg trails are going on across National Trust properties once more. Children have to complete the trail to get a chocolate treat. They cost £3 to take part.

Demelza's Egg-cellent Easter Egg Hunt is less than a week away! 🐣



Meet the Easter Bunny, help Cotton Tail find her friends and visit our beautiful gardens 🔍️🐰🌸



— Demelza Charity (@DemelzaCharity) April 2, 2023

Easter egg hunts are always popular and can be a good way of raising some funds. Demelza for example is doing an Easter egg hunt this Friday, in Sittingbourne. There will also be other activities, stalls, and refreshments on offer. Entry is £5 per child, and £2 per adult.

They don’t have to involve actual chocolate: Queen Victoria Hospital Charity has a virtual Easter egg hunt on its site – find the eggs, and you can also choose one to make yours with a donation and a message.

— Queen Victoria Hospital Charity (@QVHcharity) April 2, 2023



Fundraising gift & cards

Our bunny range has landed. 😍🐇 The artwork has been beautifully hand painted before being digitalised for use across the range, so they're exclusive to PDSA 🎨



— PDSA (@PDSA_HQ) April 3, 2023

For non-chocolate related gifts, PDSA has launched a bunny range including travel mugs, keyrings and bags.

— Cards for Good Causes (@cardsforcharity) April 3, 2023

Cards for Good Causes has lots of Easter designs on offer, from bunnies to chicks, and flowers. It supports more than 70 charities throughout the year, including Action for Children, and Amnesty International.

Want to send your Easter cards via WhatsApp, or Messenger?



— Orangutan Appeal UK (@orangutanappeal) April 3, 2023

Orangutan Appeal UK is one of many charities offering Easter cards through DontSendMeACard – so ecards, rather than printed ones – receiving a donation from sales.

More Easter ideas

Win a Champagne Afternoon tea for 2 at 5* @StaffordLondon in aid our charity The Lewis Foundation Easter Raffle!



£2 a ticket to enter



Get your tickets:https://t.co/VlQxjkRqUq



— The Lewis Foundation (@uk_tlf) March 26, 2023

The Lewis Foundation is holding an Easter raffle. Tickets are £2 each, and the winner gets a champagne afternoon tea for two at a five-star restaurant.





— The Hugs Foundation (@TheHugsFoundat1) March 31, 2023

Pets At Home is running its first ever Easter appeal, from Monday 3 April to Monday 10 April. Donating £1 buys training treats for a week for a support dog and donating £10 buys 20 meals to feed pets in rescues. All funds raised will be donated to local animal organisations or used by its grant programme to help support pets and the people who love them.

ONE WEEK TILL EASTER🐰



How Egg-citing!



Did you know that by downloading the Easyfundraising App. Every online purchase could mean a donation to HERA?



Support HERA for FREE by buying your Easter gifts through https://t.co/2yP72sdXxy



— HERA (@HerEquality) April 2, 2023

HERA is encouraging people to make their Easter gift purchases through easyfundraising – every purchase means a small donation.

'I love being a part of the Easter Egg Run as it's a nice thing to do for the sick children in the hospital. Plus, it's fun being on the back of the bike with Dad!' – 9-year-old Hollie



— Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity (@GCH_Charity) April 2, 2023

A number of bike runs also take place at Easter to raise funds for charities. Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for example is holding its annual Easter Egg Run for bikers on Easter Sunday. It’s been running for four decades and sees hundreds of bikers ride through the streets of Glasgow in a mile-long convoy in support of its young patients. There is no registration fee but the charity asks every biker to make a suggested donation of £10.

Our Easter Fun Run 2023 is now open for booking!

Entry just £12 (& £8 Under 12s) to include a full-size chocolate Easter egg & a very collectible Easter-themed medal, kindly sponsored by our long-term supporters, @FrenkelTopping!

— Headway Birmingham (@HeadwayBS) January 13, 2023

Headway Birmingham & Solihull had an Easter fun run last weekend. It cost £12 for adults and £8 for children, with entrants rewarded with a medal and Easter egg.