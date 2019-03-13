10 fundraising campaigns for Lent 2019

With Easter approaching, many people have once again pledged to give something up for the duration of Lent. Here is a round up of some of this year’s Lent charity appeals that are encouraging people to raise funds as well.

Will you join our #JarsOfChange Lent appeal and help children like Maliya get the education they deserve? Give up something this Lent or start something new, and you can transform the lives of children around the world. Join the campaign 👉 https://t.co/T2Ch4FzGYk pic.twitter.com/VD1nVWMlKg — WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) March 6, 2019

WaterAid

This Lent, WaterAid is inviting church congregations to give up their favourite treats and donate the money they save to its Jars of Change Lent appeal, which will help bring clean water and decent toilets to communities such as Chiswe village in Malawi. WaterAid has developed a range of resources to support churches in their fundraising efforts, and is also encouraging churches to hold a Lenten concert.

You don't need to be a Gordon Ramsey or Nigella Lawson of this world to join us for #FamilyFastDay! Just pledge to have soup this #Lent Fast Day on Friday and get your family, friends and parish involved. Eat simply, so others can simply eat. pic.twitter.com/Pb5iS11L1C — CAFOD (@CAFOD) March 11, 2019

Cafod

Cafod is asking people to participate in its Lent Appeal and donate or hold a Family Fast Day on 15 March with family and friends to fundraise for the charity.

Climate change affects the most vulnerable of communities across the world. Learn how people in the Philippines are rising up for our Lent Appeal: https://t.co/7jIqlMH1hY #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/RKOeogBFbc — Christian Aid (@christian_aid) March 6, 2019

Christian Aid

This year, Christian Aid is focusing on climate change for its Lent Appeal, asking people to donate to fund solutions such as solar lights and seaweed farm training, and to take action by emailing HSBC to demand it stops funding climate change through its activities.

Still deciding what to give up for Lent? Read this article from @ChurchTimes with @RuthValerio. It’s about our #PlasticPledge and how you can make a difference for those living in poverty by reducing your plastic waste during Lent. https://t.co/xK50z7SAZz pic.twitter.com/rHxWGn7JRW — Tearfund (@Tearfund) March 5, 2019

Tearfund

Tearfund is also going down the environmental route, and encouraging people to take its Plastic Pledge and give it up this Lent, as well as donate, to help people living in poverty.

Could you take on our #40Days Challenge this #Lent? Help save the lives of poorly pets by donating your pre-loved items to your local PDSA charity shop → https://t.co/GRKhLBBl7G pic.twitter.com/FmPeinQamW — PDSA (@PDSA_HQ) March 6, 2019

40 Days 40 Items Challenge

A number of charities are asking people to join in a 40 Days 40 Items Challenge this Lent, and find a different item every day to donate to a local charity shop.

Want to challenge yourself over Lent? Whether you’re cutting out cakes or saying goodbye to a G&T, Give it Up for GOSH and get your friends, family and colleagues to sponsor you and make a difference to seriously ill children at @GreatOrmondSt.https://t.co/K1qRAFjAon pic.twitter.com/FIOi6wSwyL — GOSH Charity (@GOSHCharity) March 6, 2019

Give it up for GOSH

GOSH is challenging people to give something up and get sponsored for doing so to raise funds to help it continue its care for seriously ill children.

Day 1 – Join us this Lent and give up something, be it chocolate, fizzy drinks or just shopping for things you don't need, and donate the money you save to Mercy Ships.#Changetheodds pic.twitter.com/d5avxaQSer — Mercy Ships UK (@MercyShipsUK) March 6, 2019

Mercy Ships Journey for Lent

Mercy Ships isn’t just asking people to get sponsored for giving things up this Lent, but every day on social media it is sharing facts, challenges, volunteer stories, and more.

Are you giving up your favourite thing for #Lent? Why not do this and raise money to help people out of #slavery? #AshWednesday #Lent2019 https://t.co/k8Hgm1WsEX — Anti-Slavery International (@Anti_Slavery) March 6, 2019

Anti-Slavery International

Anti-Slavery International is asking people to support it by giving up their favourite thing for Lent to raise funds – or to raise funds in other ways.

Lent starts today! Will you support our 40 for 40 appeal and put aside 40p a day through Lent to help us with the running costs of the Foodbank? We need food for clients but without financial support we cannot operate! Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/JggxqCKgVr — Brecon Foodbank (@BreconFoodbank) March 6, 2019

Brecon Foodbank

Brecon Foodbank is holding a 40 for 40 challenge, which asks people to put 40p aside a day throughout Lent to help it with its running costs.

CAN you join us in our #aCanaDay food appeal this #Lent (see what we did there!) Full details here https://t.co/Vb5FZzsK7M pic.twitter.com/zrDeQJWwuy — The Well (@TheWellWolves) March 5, 2019

The Well

Wolverhampton charity The Well, which is also the home of the Wolverhampton Foodbank, is asking people to support its #aCanaDay for Lent food appeal, and donate a can of food each day for 40 days to 18 April.

Main image: Malawi. WaterAid / Dennis Lupenga