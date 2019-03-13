Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

10 fundraising campaigns for Lent 2019

Posted by on 13 March 2019 in News
0 Comments
10 fundraising campaigns for Lent 2019

With Easter approaching, many people have once again pledged to give something up for the duration of . Here is a round up of some of this year’s charity appeals that are encouraging people to raise funds as well.

 

WaterAid

This Lent, WaterAid is inviting church congregations to give up their favourite treats and donate the money they save to its Jars of Change Lent appeal, which will help bring clean water and decent toilets to communities such as Chiswe village in Malawi. WaterAid has developed a range of resources to support churches in their fundraising efforts, and is also encouraging churches to hold a Lenten concert.

 

Cafod

Cafod is asking people to participate in its Lent Appeal and donate or hold a Family Fast Day on 15 March with family and friends to fundraise for the charity.

 

Christian Aid

This year, Christian Aid is focusing on climate change for its Lent Appeal, asking people to donate to fund solutions such as solar lights and seaweed farm training, and to take action by emailing HSBC to demand it stops funding climate change through its activities.

 

Tearfund

Tearfund is also going down the environmental route, and encouraging people to take its Plastic Pledge and give it up this Lent, as well as donate, to help people living in poverty.

 

40 Days 40 Items Challenge

A number of charities are asking people to join in a 40 Days 40 Items Challenge this Lent, and find a different item every day to donate to a local charity shop.

 

Give it up for GOSH

GOSH is challenging people to give something up and get sponsored for doing so to raise funds to help it continue its care for seriously ill children.

 

Mercy Ships Journey for Lent

Mercy Ships isn’t just asking people to get sponsored for giving things up this Lent, but every day on social media it is sharing facts, challenges, volunteer stories, and more.

 

Anti-Slavery International

Anti-Slavery International is asking people to support it by giving up their favourite thing for Lent to raise funds – or to raise funds in other ways.

 

Brecon Foodbank

Brecon Foodbank is holding a 40 for 40 challenge, which asks people to put 40p aside a day throughout Lent to help it with its running costs.

 

The Well

Wolverhampton charity The Well, which is also the home of the Wolverhampton Foodbank, is asking people to support its #aCanaDay for Lent food appeal, and donate a can of food each day for 40 days to 18 April.

 

Main image: Malawi. WaterAid / Dennis Lupenga

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />