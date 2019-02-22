Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Over 100,000 people sign up for Lent generosity movement

Posted by on 22 February 2019 in News
0 Comments
40acts
Over 100,000 people sign up for Lent generosity movement

Over 100,000 people have so far signed up to Stewardship’s campaign 40acts, which encourages people to complete a simple and meaningful act of generosity for each day of .

The challenges range from leaving an anonymous gift for someone to engaging with local community projects, with 40acts using social media to create an online community to encourage people to act in their local area.

On each of the 40 days of Lent, participants receive a daily challenge to complete alongside a short reflection from one of 40 different Christian writers, thinkers and leaders. The challenges will also be available every morning on the 40acts website.

This year writers include Guvna B (gospel rap artist), Archbishop Angaelos, (The Coptic Church, London) and actor Tom Lister (TV and West End).

 

 

Kezia Owusu-Yianoma, Stewardship Digital Campaigns Executive said:

“Jesus turned the society he lived in upside down by living a radically different life; he gave his resources, his time, always noticing other people’s needs. Happy to be interrupted and stopped, he always had time for the physically and spiritually poor. Reaching out with love, compassion and kindness and in doing so he changed the world. Generosity happens when we see the opportunity instead of the obstacle.”

 

 

 

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />