Over 100,000 people sign up for Lent generosity movement

Over 100,000 people have so far signed up to Stewardship’s Lent campaign 40acts, which encourages people to complete a simple and meaningful act of generosity for each day of Lent.

The challenges range from leaving an anonymous gift for someone to engaging with local community projects, with 40acts using social media to create an online community to encourage people to act in their local area.

On each of the 40 days of Lent, participants receive a daily challenge to complete alongside a short reflection from one of 40 different Christian writers, thinkers and leaders. The challenges will also be available every morning on the 40acts website.

This year writers include Guvna B (gospel rap artist), Archbishop Angaelos, (The Coptic Church, London) and actor Tom Lister (TV and West End).

Kezia Owusu-Yianoma, Stewardship Digital Campaigns Executive said:

“Jesus turned the society he lived in upside down by living a radically different life; he gave his resources, his time, always noticing other people’s needs. Happy to be interrupted and stopped, he always had time for the physically and spiritually poor. Reaching out with love, compassion and kindness and in doing so he changed the world. Generosity happens when we see the opportunity instead of the obstacle.”