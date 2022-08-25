Big Issue Foundation launches its first streaming for good fundraising challenge

Big Issue Foundation is making its first foray into streaming for good with the aim of raising £5,000 in September to help Big Issue vendors improve their digital literary.

The fundraising challenge, Side Quest, will see supporters encouraged to set up a charity stream in September to support Big Issue vendors and ensure they get the support they need to have access to and gain the skills to use a smartphone, a computer, and the internet.

The £5,000 target is enough to help 50 Big Issue vendors access peer supported digital literacy activities including 1-2-1 coaching and workshops.

Streamers will have the flexibility to choose their activity, the length of their stream, and their donation goal. A Side Quest t-shirt will be offered to all streamers who raise £150 or more and a Big Issue beanie to anyone who raises over £250.

Rhia Docherty, Big Issue Foundation‘s Mass Fundraising Manager, commented:

“Disadvantaged communities are at risk of being left further behind if they’re not supported to fully embrace the digital age. Digital exclusion keeps many locked out of essential services as people can lack the skills and confidence to manage their lives online, or do not have the equipment and internet connection to do so. Digital access and digital literacy are essential in managing benefits claims, finding and applying for jobs and getting qualifications which can lead to work or better pay. With Side Quest, we aim to raise funds to support Big Issue vendors on their quest towards digital literacy.”

Big Issue Foundation is working with online giving platform Tiltify for Side Quest and has also set up a Discord server to help it grow its online community in the run up. Streamers are encouraged to join the server where the foundation will be posting fundraising tips, sharing news, inviting supporters to events, keeping up with supporters’ charity streams, and chatting.

Docherty added:

“It is our hope that with this challenge, we will not only appeal to a wider audience of our supporters, but also be able to use the popularity of streaming to raise awareness for the growing link between poverty and digital illiteracy. Side Quest is our first streaming event, so we are looking forward to seeing our supporters take on this challenge.”