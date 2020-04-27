TikTok creators can now use donation stickers in their videos and livestreams

TikTok has introduced donation stickers, an in-app donation feature that lets creators add a call to donate to charity in their videos and livestreams. The video streaming company will be matching donations made via these clickable buttons from today until 27 May 2020.

Donation stickers join various other stickers on TikTok. When a user clicks the donation sticker, they’ll be taken to a window where they can quickly and easily submit a donation without having to leave the app.

Donation Stickers are enabled in-app by online fundraising platform Tiltify which handles the donations for the charities. Only users aged 18 or over are able to donate.

In the UK the British Red Cross and Help Musicians are the first charities to benefit from donation stickers. Donations stickers are also available for some other charities around the world.









Users will be able to track donations in-app, displaying the biggest contributors and top video and TikTok LIVE contributions that have driven fundraising efforts. At launch Tiltify has focused on enabling support for charities and organisations involved in the COVID-19 response.

Help Musicians, for example, has helped many musicians who, when the UK government instituted a lockdown, instantly lost much of their income as events were cancelled and recording and rehearsal spaces closed. The charity has already processed 17,000 applications to its Hardship Fund in just two weeks.

TikTok’s charity support

Rich Waterworth, TikTok General Manager UK, explained that TikTok had already been involved in supporting the COVID-19 charity response. He said: “We recently announced a £5 million donation to the RCN Foundation to provide emergency funding to hundreds of frontline health and social care workers. Now we want to go further to help more charities gain access to the funding they need to support people both now and beyond the coronavirus epidemic.”

Paul Amadi, Chief Supporter Officer at the British Red Cross said: “From handwashing dance moves to showcasing our people working on the frontline, the British Red Cross has been using the TikTok platform to lift the nation’s spirits and share vital information about the virus. Teaming up with TikTok will help us continue putting kindness into action, because while we may be apart for now, kindness will keep us together.”

James Ainscough, CEO at Help Musicians said: “We’re incredibly grateful to be supported by TikTok through this brilliant new feature. The Coronavirus pandemic has had a monumental effect on musicians’ ability to earn a living. The vast majority of musicians are self-employed and in our recent survey we found that 25% said they would not be eligible for self-employed support… As we evolve our support package, it is through fundraising such as this that we can offer vital long-term support in order to make a meaningful difference to musicians when they need us most.”

Help Musicians has also helped create emergency funding and effective music-specific signposting with its partners at coronamusicians.info.

TikTok has been involved in supporting or enabling charities’ and causes’ campaigns through TikTok for Good. It has partnered with The/Nudge Foundation, animal shelters and welfare organisations, The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the World Wildlife Fund, and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development.