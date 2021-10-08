Bensons for Beds becomes Bensons for Heads in support of Mind

Howard Lake | 8 October 2021 | News

Bensons for Beds changes its logo temporarily to Bensons for Heads
Bensons for Beds becomes Bensons for Heads temporarily in support of Mind

UK bed and mattress retailer Bensons for Beds is showing its support for Mind by changing its logo temporarily to ‘Bensons for Heads’ on its social channels.

The logo change until World Mental Health Day on Sunday 10 October.

Since April 2020 the retailer has helped raise over £500,000 for the mental health charity.

Around £300,000 of the donation has come from sales, including a £10 donation for every Rollo by Slumberland mattress sold.   

An additional £210,000 came from the donation of TV airtime which was used by Mind to support its Emergency Appeal and generated 4,000 donations from the public. 

Bensons’ marketing director, Helen Nunn, said: “We know more than most that sleeping well is a vital part of good mental health and it’s an issue that everyone at Bensons cares about very deeply.” 


World Mental Health Day

This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day is “mental health in an unequal world”. 

Mind is marking the day by asking people to “Do One Thing” to raise awareness about mental health inequality. 

Bensons sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock has written an update at bensonsforheads.co.uk for those who worry about not sleeping well and not getting enough sleep. 

