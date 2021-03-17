Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Crowdfunder launches collaborative campaign supporting over 60 mental health charities

Posted by on 17 March 2021 in News
Over 60 charities and organisations have joined a collaborative national campaign on Crowdfunder.

Crowdfunder launched #MentalHealthMatters to help mental charities and organisations across the UK needing support increase public awareness of the growing mental health crisis, and raise funds to continue delivering their services.

So far, the campaign has attracted over 1,700 supporters and raised over £80k.

Participating organisations include SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in , and Inspire in Northern , as well as 10 other national organisations and charities and more than 50 regional ones, including MindOut LGBTQ Mental Health Service, BAME Children’s Computer Fund, StrongMen, and Spark Connections

They cover a range of projects, supporting mental health through food, fitness, art and creativity, summer camps, children’s books, gardening, centres, community groups, , counselling, and resources and more.

The projects help children, young adults, men and , the older generation, those with disabilities, people at from domestic violence or living with PTSD, the bereaved, the LGBTQ community, creatives and survivors of human trafficking.

Jo Anderson, Director of External Affairs at SAMH, commented:

“It’s clear that supporting the mental health and wellbeing of people across the nation has never been more important or more needed. It’s only with the generous donations of our supporters that we are able to continue to deliver crucial services in these most difficult times.”

Duncan Parker, Charity and Director, Crowdfunder UK, added:

“The dramatic rise in mental health issues across the nation as a result of the pandemic is deeply concerning. With that in mind, it is wonderful to see such a wide range of mental health organisations and charities coming together on Crowdfunder’s #MentalHealthMatters campaign to raise awareness and funds to help people who are suffering across the UK.”

 

Melanie May

