£500 boost on offer for crowdfunding campaigns to make postcodes 10xGreener

Local organisations and community groups could win £500 towards a crowdfunding campaign to help them make their postcodes greener, in a competition from Crowdfunder and Friends of the Earth.

Crowdfunder has teamed up with Friends of the Earth in the 10xGreener competition to offer £500 grants to 10 winners, which will be used to boost a crowdfunding campaign on the platform aimed at raising money to help people make their local neighbourhoods, towns and cities more beautiful places to live and work. Winners will also receive access to a community gardening guru, and a toolkit as part of the prize.

The competition is aimed at town and city based groups and organisations across England, Wales and Northern Ireland that want to encourage wildlife, engage communities and promote wellbeing. Friends of the Earth and Crowdfunder are particularly interested however in applications from areas adjacent to an existing project in Hackney and from northern cities, such as Manchester or Birmingham.

Applicants must explain how they would make their towns or cities 10xGreener, and how a 10xGreener grant and support towards getting a postcode gardener would make a difference to the applicant and the community. They should also give an idea of the size of crowd they could mobilise through crowd fundraising and volunteering including any partnerships they might have with other groups and their local authority, as well as any relevant experience, and an idea of the area they will be covering.

The deadline is 10 September, with winners announced the following day. Crowdfunding coaching will start on 12 September, with the winners joining Crowdfunder’s Accelerator programme and campaigns to start on 1 October until 30 October.