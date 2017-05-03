JustGiving appoints Rooster PR to promote crowdfunding with storytelling

Social fundraising platform JustGiving has appointed Rooster PR to manage its crowdfunding press activity. It will focus on the personal fundraising pages to raise awareness of the platform’s crowdfunding services.

Working with the in-house team, led by JustGiving’s PR Director, Rhys Goode, Rooster will share human interest stories with the national and regional UK media to drive press coverage for the website and its users.

Rooster will use the platform’s data to discern trending campaigns, as well as monitoring the news agenda, to find and promote compelling and successful crowdfunding campaigns.

Campaigns since March

Since it was appointed in March, Rooster has already worked on several high-profile stories, including:

· JustGiving’s largest and fastest growing crowdfunding appeal ever, raising over £500,000 in less than 24 hours for 17-year-old British F4 driver Billy Monger who lost both his lower legs after a high-speed crash. (To date, the campaign has raised £781,849 from over 18,000 supporters)

· JustGiving’s second largest personal crowdfunding campaign which raised an incredible £736,133 in memory of PC Keith Palmer following the tragic Westminster attack.

· The fundraising efforts in memory of British ultra-cyclist Mike Hall who was killed during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race.

· The campaign supporting 17-year old asylum seeker Reker Ahmed who was attacked in Croydon.

· The fund for terminal 7-year old cancer patient Filip Kwasny whose last wish was to be buried beside his late mother.

Rhys Goode, JustGiving’s PR Director, said: “We’re excited to combine our 15 years’ social giving experience with Rooster’s extensive PR expertise in the crowdfunding arena to position JustGiving as the ‘one stop shop for fundraising’ and to continue to grow the world of giving.”

Rooster’s Managing Director, James Brooke added: “We’re proud to have been appointed to help [JustGiving] showcase what an incredible impact their crowdfunding pages can make on peoples’ lives.”

