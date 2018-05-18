Santander’s Changemaker Fund raises more than £1m

Santander’s Changemaker Fund, its crowdfunding partnership with Crowdfunder, has generated more than £1 million for charities, social enterprises and community projects across the UK.

More than 60 organisations have benefited from the matched funding and public’s donations, including Madlug, Made in Hackney and GoCode.

The fund was set up in September 2017 to support organisations working to deliver social change in their local communities. It developed from a pilot scheme set up in October 2016.

Who are changemakers?

The Changemaker Fund is open to any social enterprise, small charity or community group that helps disadvantaged people in the UK.

Eligible projects can seek funds of up to £20,000. Those that receive the public’s backing receive 50% of their total funding requirement from Santander.

As well as access to the matched funding, projects benefit from crowdfunding team specialists with education, enterprise and coaching support to unlock further funds “and create lasting impacts in communities across the UK”.

Sue Douthwaite, Managing Director of Santander Business Banking, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the projects that we have contributed to through Crowdfunder over the last few years and it is great to see the tangible differences this funding has made in local communities across the UK. It’s been inspiring to watch them grow and see how they help local people.

“The Fund has proven exceptionally successful in raising funds for local projects, particularly in backing organisations that provide skills training, development and employment.”

Santander’s Discovery Project

The Changemaker Fund is part of Santander’s flagship community programme, The Discovery Project, which aims to inspire people to have confidence in the future through projects that build skills, grow knowledge and support innovation.