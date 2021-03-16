Julia & Hans Rausing launch £8m Youth Centre Recovery Fund

Julia and Hans Rausing are to donate £8 million to youth centres across England through a new fund: the Youth Centre Recovery Fund.

The Youth Centre Recovery Fund has been created to provide financial support to youth centres so they can re-open and remain viable following the loss of income from Covid-19 restrictions. It is open to registered charities running youth centres in England, and applications open 15 March until 4pm on Wednesday 31 March, with funds available in May.

To be eligible, charities must offer youth services within a locality and operate out of a fixed space or venue. They should also be at risk of being unable to re-open and resume services, of cutting provision, or of permanent closure for financial reasons by the end September 2021.

It follows the Rausing’s inaugural open application programme in 2020 – The Charity Survival Fund, which saw £18 million donated to over 300 charities across the UK.

Julia and Hans Rausing commented:

“We are pleased to launch this new funding programme which is available to registered charities running youth centres in England. We know youth centres perform a vital role in the community, providing the support and opportunities to transform people’s lives. Many are facing the prospect of further cuts and potential closure at a time when young people have been left vulnerable due to the pandemic. “We hope that the Youth Centre Recovery Fund will go some way towards supporting these important institutions to the benefit of the next generation.”

The Rausings recently announced that they would focus their support on young people for the start of this year, due to the impact of Covid-19 on their lives and opportunities. The first donation under this new focus, £1.5m, went to Greenhouse Sports.