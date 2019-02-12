Persimmon Homes to give £1 million a year to youth causes

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has announced its £1 million Building Futures programme, which will assist community sports, education and arts and health initiatives for under 18s.

The new funding scheme is part of the company’s official partnership with Team GB over the next three years, through to Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, which last year donated £620,000 to support children’s sport.

Bigger this year

Building Futures will involve giving even more this year. It is aimed solely at community projects for under 18s and targeted at:

grassroots sports groups

community groups dealing with physical and mental health issues and awareness

arts and education projects.

Through the #BuildingFutures programme, our new partnership with @TeamGB will help support young people across the UK just like the boxers at the Heart of England Boxing Club. Find out more and apply today https://t.co/t02HPT4nu4 pic.twitter.com/ilRl2x8rhi — Persimmon Homes (@PersimmonHomes) January 31, 2019

Funding available

Locally, 128 grants of £1,000 each will be awarded each year across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office to improve facilities and the delivery of vital grassroots community projects.

Three of these initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national award scheme voted on by the public.

As well as this £100,000 prize, in each sector (sport, health and education) there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

British Olympic Association partnership

As an official partner of the British Olympic Association, Persimmon’s initiative will see Team GB Olympians attend community projects around the United Kingdom to present funds in person and see first-hand the impact the donations have on local communities.

Boxing club saved by funding

Building Futures was launched, appropriately, at The Heart of England Community Boxing Club in Burbage, near Hinckley. A few months earlier it had received a £200,000 cheque from the Persimmon Foundation.

This grant helped to save the club from collapse. As a result it could continue to help around 80 young people each week overcome issues such as ADHD, autism, anti-social behaviour and bullying, as well as offering dietary advice to its members and tips on how to keep fit.

At the launch, young people at the club were treated to a sparring session with London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ogogo as part of the Team GB partnership.

British Olympic Association Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, said: “Funding of community facilities is an acutely important topic and we’re pleased to be working on this initiative with the Persimmon Foundation. Over the next few years millions of pounds will be invested in new facilities and Team GB athlete visits will take place all over the country, all supporting schemes that will engage young people to make their communities stronger and better.

How to apply

Applications to the Building Futures fund are open now.