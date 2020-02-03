£9m cash boost for youth-led social action programmes from #iwill Fund

An extra £9m has been made available for the #iwill Fund, to benefit youth-led social action programmes.

The #iwill Fund is jointly funded by DCMS and the National Lottery Community Fund, and currently works in partnership with 25 funders, who match the investment. Through the extra £9m made available, the #iwill Fund is expanding its ambition to work with additional funders interested in joining the partnership and developing their own youth social action programmes.

The #iwill Fund supports the aims of the #iwill campaign, which is coordinated by Step Up to Serve, and aims to make involvement in social action the norm for ten to 20-year-olds across the UK. Since its 2016 launch over 500,000 young people are estimated to have undertaken social action opportunities as a result of the funding.

One existing match funder, Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) has recently used #iwill funding to launch a learning hub at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston. Since then, pupils have been taking part in #iwill’s national campaign and working to improve their own wellbeing, as well as their peers and their local communities. Eight volunteers were selected to become Herman’s #iwill steering group, made up of pupils from Years 3-6.

Organisations interested in applying to the fund can contact Jason.flynn@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.

Helen Whyman, Head of #iwill at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“At The National Lottery Community Fund, we are delighted to continue investing in the #iwill Fund, enabling them to increase the partnerships that we have built to embed youth social action across England. Through the partnerships within the #iwill Fund, we see young people taking the lead in their communities, helping them to thrive.”

Secretary of State, Baroness Morgan said: