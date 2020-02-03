£9m cash boost for youth-led social action programmes from #iwill Fund

An extra £9m has been made available for the #iwill Fund, to benefit youth-led social action programmes.
The #iwill Fund is jointly funded by DCMS and the National Lottery Community Fund, and currently works in partnership with 25 funders, who match the investment. Through the extra £9m made available, the #iwill Fund is expanding its ambition to work with additional funders interested in joining the partnership and developing their own youth social action programmes.
The #iwill Fund supports the aims of the #iwill campaign, which is coordinated by Step Up to Serve, and aims to make involvement in social action the norm for ten to 20-year-olds across the UK. Since its 2016 launch over 500,000 young people are estimated to have undertaken social action opportunities as a result of the funding.
One existing match funder, Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) has recently used #iwill funding to launch a learning hub at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston. Since then, pupils have been taking part in #iwill’s national campaign and working to improve their own wellbeing, as well as their peers and their local communities. Eight volunteers were selected to become Herman’s #iwill steering group, made up of pupils from Years 3-6.
Organisations interested in applying to the fund can contact Jason.flynn@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.
Helen Whyman, Head of #iwill at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:
“At The National Lottery Community Fund, we are delighted to continue investing in the #iwill Fund, enabling them to increase the partnerships that we have built to embed youth social action across England. Through the partnerships within the #iwill Fund, we see young people taking the lead in their communities, helping them to thrive.”
Secretary of State, Baroness Morgan said:
“I am delighted this funding will allow even more young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to get involved in their local communities. Since its launch in 2016 the Government and the National Lottery Community Fund has invested £50 million in the #Iwill fund, creating opportunities for young people to volunteer and take part in social action.”
