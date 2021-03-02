Tommy’s moves London Landmarks Half Marathon to August

Tommy’s has rescheduled this year’s London Landmarks Half Marathon to August in the hope of the event being able to take place in its usual form.

With the government hoping all restrictions limiting social contact will have been lifted by the summer, event organiser Tommy’s is moving the event from May to Sunday 1 August.

For this year only, the LLHM will be re-themed to celebrate the landmark moments of how the nation has come together during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Tommy’s planning a Clap for Carers Bridge, Zoom Quiz Corners and special Memory Mile.

All runners with a confirmed place in LLHM 2021 will automatically be deferred to the new date, with around 14,500 runners set to cross the London start line on this day. Tommy’s hopes the event will raise in excess of £6 million for around 200 charities, including Prostate Cancer UK, the British Heart Foundation, Guide Dogs, Alzheimer’s Research UK and Cancer Research UK.

Race Director Lia Fyles said:

“We have been working incredibly hard to try and deliver the race in a socially distanced format in May, ensuring a safe race day for everyone. However, in light of the Prime Minister’s recent announcement we believe it’s the right decision that we move the 2021 event to later on in the year when all restrictions will hopefully have been lifted.” “By moving to August, we are optimistic that we will able to deliver the 2021 LLHM in all its glory. What makes our event so special are the unique experiences lining the race route and with restrictions planned to be lifted by the summer, LLHM 2021 should be the unforgettable event we all know and love.”

She added: