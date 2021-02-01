RideLondon cancelled once more due to pandemic

This year’s RideLondon festival of cycling will not take place as scheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its organisers have announced.

The event was due to take place at the end of May. In a statement released on Friday, RideLondon said the decision not to go ahead had been taken by London authorities after discussions with partners involved in its planning.

RideLondon said they had been looking at different scenarios for delivering the event but that due to the practicalities, such as the many road closures needed and the number of participants and spectators that could be expected, they would focus on a virtual event for this year, and on bringing it back in 2022.

Hugh Brasher, its Event Director, stated:

“We know it is very disappointing news, especially for charities, as more than £80 million has been raised for good causes since the first event in 2013. “We are currently working with the Mayor’s Office to deliver a virtual event in the summer designed to inspire as many people as possible to cycle more often and also to engage some of the hundreds of thousands of new or lapsed cyclists to raise money for the many charities whose income has been so affected by Covid-19.”

2019’s Prudential RideLondon raised £11.5m for charities, with Alzheimer’s Society raising more than £450,000, making it the most successful fundraiser from the event. Macmillan Cancer Support and Prostate Cancer UK were among the many other charities that raised six-figure sums.

Last year however saw the event, like many others, go virtual due to the pandemic. It took place in August, offering four cycling challenges: a 19, 46 or 100-mile ride, or the FreeCycle, which let participants set their own distance on the wheels of their choice.

This year’s London to Brighton Bike Ride, BHF’s flagship event, has also been cancelled, it was announced last month.

