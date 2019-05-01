Record-breaking year sees Enchanted Forest Community Trust support over 30 projects

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, which is the organiser of the annual Enchanted Forest and light show in Pitlochry, has awarded a record £35,672 this year, to over 30 community projects in Highland Perthshire, an increase in awards of almost 100% on the previous year.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the Enchanted Forest Community Trust‘s fund has been available, and the 33 good causes range from supporting Pitlochry in Bloom to support the restoration of the wildlife garden, to replacing the chanters and pipe bags of Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl Pipe Band. Other donations include a new sound system and stage curtains for Pitlochry High School, assistance for Dunkeld’s Santa Day to pay for additional entertainers and a contribution towards transport costs for Rannoch Adult Education Association.

With an average award value of £1,080 across the 33 projects funded, Pitlochry in Bloom tops the table at £5,000 this year for its wildlife garden restoration project.

Alison Walker, Trustee of The Enchanted Forest, said:

“2018’s record-breaking show saw more people visiting The Enchanted Forest than ever before. This incredible support means we are able to fund an amazing 33 exciting community events, projects and organisations. We’re delighted that our show helps makes this support possible, and visitors should feel proud that, just by visiting the Enchanted Forest, they have done their bit to give back to the community and benefit the local area.”

Over 80,000 visitors attended last year’s sold-out show Of the Wild with proceeds from the event being distributed through The Enchanted Forest Community Trust to good causes in the local area.

This year’s Enchanted Forest will run from 3 October to 3 November and tickets will go on sale to the public in June. The fund is open annually. Applications will open in January 2020 for next year’s fund, and information is available on the website.

All images: Angus Forbes.