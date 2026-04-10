Big Give’s Earth Raise campaign aims for £10mn for 330 environmental charities Image: Big Give

Match-funding platform Big Give’s Earth Raise, will launch on World Earth Day, 22 April, with the goal of raising over £10 million for more than 330 environmental charities.

Its long-running ‘Green Match Fund’ was rebranded at the end of last year as ‘Earth Raise’, signalling a major pivot towards an audience-led model, designed to put the public at the centre of environmental philanthropy.

With this new approach Big Give has secured a record amount of match funding from a coalition of ‘Champion’ funders, bringing the total funds available to double public donations to over £5 million. Major supporters include the Postcode Green Trust, which has committed £1 million thanks to Postcode Lottery players, alongside the Garfield Weston Foundation, The Reed Foundation, and AKO Foundation.

Advertisement

‘Pass the Mic’ strategy

Earth Raise has adopted a ‘Pass the Mic’ or creator-first approach for the campaign. It is inviting audiences to discover, share, and act for the planet by leveraging influential voices across music, gaming, comedy, and culture. The campaign will see individuals sharing environmental stories “and reaching diverse audiences through digital channels”.

Content will be built around five core pillars: Nature, Water, Climate, Wildlife, and People.

The fundamental approach of Big Give will remain. For one week, from 22 to 29 April, public donations made via the Big Give platform are instantly doubled by the Champion funders, effectively maximising the impact of every contribution.

Alex Day, Managing Director for Big Give, commented on the innovative shift.

“Earth Raise is about creating opportunities for people to give with maximum impact. We’re providing the tools, the platform, and the funding, but it’s the audience and the amazing array of influential creators we’re working with who drive the action, sharing stories, donating, and inspiring others to get involved”.

Environmental match-funding

Big Give’s annual Earth Raise (and Green Match Fund) campaigns have raised over £23 million, with consistent year-on-year growth.

This year’s charity partners include well-known organisations such as The Wildlife Trusts and Friends of the Earth, but also many smaller charities. By providing a centralised platform with high-visibility creator backing, the campaign is designed to offer these smaller environmental organisations access to digital marketing reach typically achieved by national or global brands.

A registered charity itself, Big Give simple match-funding model has already raised £420 million for thousands of charities. The Earth Raise campaign presents a new model of “participatory philanthropy” that is designed to build momentum for the future, including a planned landmark event, Earth Raise Live 2027.

Big Give’s ambition is to raise £1 billion for good causes by 2030 across all its campaigns.

It’s most recent campaign for arts charities raised over £3.2 million.