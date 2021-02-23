Charities turn to Charity Digital Code of Practice for support during pandemic

With the past year seeing a huge surge in digital activity, the Charity Digital Code of Practice site has recorded almost 9,000 users since March 2020, 78% of which have been new to the site.

The Code, which is voluntary and free to access for all charities, has also grown new followers by 242% and increased engagement by 114%.

The Code’s steering group has also heard from a number of charities who have increased their digital confidence in the past months from using its resources.

All We Can, an international development and relief organisation based in London, has been inspired by The Code to incorporate digital across the organisation including through new online finance and HR systems as well as international programmes.

Dean Gillespie, Digital and Data Manager at All We Can, said:

“We have witnessed a record amount of online income and seen the fastest growth in the acquisition of new regular givers in our organisation’s history thanks to digital innovation such as large virtual events. By embedding a ‘people-first’ approach, there has also been a significant increase in engagement and online audience growth. Over the last year, we have grown new followers by 242% and increased engagement by 114%. “The Code helped us develop the right strategy and create the right culture and it is adaptable to all sizes of charities. It has been so successful for us and we would encourage others to use it too!”

VONNE, an infrastructure body in the North East of England, used the principles in The Code as a sense check when the country went into lockdown.

Deputy CEO Anne Fry said:

“We are going to be keeping a lot of the digital tools and ways of working. Through digital we’re increasing reach and impact. Digital can ultimately help us be more adaptable at this time of huge change.”

At the start of the pandemic The Code’s steering group and developers created a programme of activity to help charities during lockdown, encouraging them to use its resources to help make the right decisions about digital at a time of rapid digital adoption and follow its best practice to guide them during the crisis.

Zoe Amar, Chair of the Charity Digital Code of Practice, said:

“The last 12 months have been particularly challenging for the charity sector and we’re delighted to see that this free resource is offering such wide reaching support to staff who want to develop their digital skills. “We’re especially pleased about the variety of organisations and the different members of the charity workforce benefiting from The Code. The peer to peer support available to enable all charities to increase and improve their digital activity is also something we’re very proud to facilitate. This support might be through webinars hosted by the Code, the sharing of stories and case studies, or free consultations offered by Digital Candle, an initiative supported by one of The Code’s partners, Catalyst. “Covid-19 has accelerated the trend for digital adoption. Charities need to grow their skills, confidence, leadership and strategic approaches to embrace this if they are to remain relevant and gain the support and income needed to deliver their work.”

The Code is funded by Charity IT Leaders, the Co-op Foundation, Cisco, and Lloyds Banking Group, with support from CAST as part of Catalyst. It’s managed by a steering group of representatives from across the sector and chaired by independent digital expert Zoe Amar.

Charities can access the Charity Digital Code of Practice by visiting charitydigitalcode.org and join the conversation about the code by using the hashtag #CharityDigitalCode. They can also volunteer to become Code Champions, by emailing charitydigitalcode@zoeamar.com. These people are volunteers who have experience of using the code’s resources and adopting best practice and want to share their expertise with other charities.