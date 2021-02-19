Applications open for Champions for Children summer campaign

The Childhood Trust is seeking charities working with disadvantaged children and young people living in London to join its Champions for Children matched fundraising campaign, which launches in June.

The Champions for Children campaign provides unrestricted financial support over 12 months to help ensure that charities can continue to provide their services for children throughout London especially during the summer holiday months of July and August when disadvantaged children are particularly vulnerable.

Participating charities will take part in an online fundraising campaign on the Big Give platform, with donations doubled using matched funds provided by The Childhood Trust and the charities’ own funders. Charities will receive support from The Childhood Trust to help them make the campaign a success.

The deadline for applications is Friday 5 March, and the campaign will take place from 8 to 15 June with all donations doubled while matched funds last.

Last year’s campaign raised £3.66m with The Childhood Trust providing over £1m in unrestricted funding to the 94 charities that participated.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust said:

“With so many children’s charities and their beneficiaries struggling due to the Covid-19 crisis, this year’s campaign has never been more needed. We want all charities in London who are working with children to sign up to participate in our campaign. Champions for Children is loved by donors and will help raise the funding needed to keep services going over the next 12 months.”

Since 2013 The Childhood Trust’s campaigns have generated £21.5m and have funded more than 300 charities supporting children and young people in London. The Trust’s Christmas 2020 campaign generated £3m for 85 charities.

Charities can find out about the campaign including how to apply by visiting The Childhood Trust website.