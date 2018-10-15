Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

DfID seeks wildlife & conservation charities in £20m UK Aid Match round

elephant
DfID seeks wildlife & conservation charities in £20m UK Aid Match round

DfID has launched a new £20 million UK Aid Match round, and is inviting applications from charities working for sustained poverty reduction, and to achieve the Global Goals, and from wildlife and conservation charities.

DfID is particularly looking for applications that support the development objectives associated with ending the illegal wildlife trade. Projects will need to demonstrate how they will be able to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life amongst populations affected by the illegal wildlife trade.

Applications for this next round of proposals open on 22 October and close on 13 December. For every £1 donated to a UK Aid Match charity appeal, the government will also contribute £1 of UK aid. Each charity appeal must run for up to three months and raise up to a maximum of £2million, subject to a due diligence assessment.

Applications for can only be made through the online portal.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

“UK Aid Match gives the British public a chance to see the money they donate to their most passionate development causes matched pound-for-pound by the government.

“We owe it to future generations for UK aid to work alongside some of our most innovative and hard-working charities to tackle the scourge of the Illegal Wildlife Trade and protect our natural environment. I want to encourage our partners to look to UK Aid Match as a way of furthering their efforts to do this and connecting with the British public.

“To do so is a win for the public; a win for the world’s poorest people; and a win for wildlife.”

In the last five years, UK Aid Match has supported 42 charities and run projects in 27 countries.
 

