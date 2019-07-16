Town council joins The Good Exchange to support local good causes

Hampshire’s Tadley Town Council has joined not-for-profit online matching platform The Good Exchange.

Tadley lies in the north west of Hampshire and is adjacent to the border with Berkshire, home to both The Good Exchange and its charity-owner, Greenham Trust. Greenham Trust has pledged to match £16,000 worth of grants Tadley Town Council has made available to local applicants, bringing the total funding available to charitable projects in Tadley South, Tadley North and Baughurst to £32,000.

The first set of grants are available until September 2019 and good causes can find more information and start an application, via The Good Exchange.

Tadley Town Council solely supports charitable projects from organisations that deliver direct benefits to local residents and the surrounding communities and in 2018/19 gave grants to a number of charitable organisations including the Royal British Legion, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, local schools, sports and wildlife/environmental charities.

Jo Page, Chairman at the Council, said:

“We’re delighted to be up and running on The Good Exchange platform and use it to collaborate with like-minded funders who share our objectives. This approach will help us to increase awareness of our grants and broaden our reach to a wider number of local good causes,”. “Joining together with Greenham Trust on a match-funding basis will double the amount available and provide a real boost to the local charitable organisations that we support.”

Chris Boulton, CEO, Greenham Trust, said: