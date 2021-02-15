Charity Intentions to create ‘living community’ around legacy fundraising

Charity Intentions is a new fundraising tool designed to support charitable giving. Launching today, it aims to create “a living community around legacy fundraising, for both charities and their supporters.”

Built by Minted Box, Charity Intentions aims to celebrate the impact of gifts in wills in a visual way. It features a personalised showreel for each charity and a visual representation of supporters. It also enables fundraisers to gather insight into the reasons why legacy givers care, both with the aim of informing ongoing stewardship and inspiring more fundraising.

It tackles one of the challenges of legacy fundraising by enabling charities to say thank you to their future legators, as well as offering additional opportunities to give. At the same time can help fundraisers predict legacy income and see how effective their legacy messages are.

Iain Bell, Managing Director of Minted Box said: “We have worked with many charities already with our Ema Giving digital fundraising products. After learning the UK legacy market was valued at 2.2 billion last year, we were astonished to hear over half of the gifts in wills charities receive are from supporters who are unknown to them.

“By creating a community around future gifts, Charity Intentions allows charities to connect with and thank their supporters now, as well as having an idea of future income. Instead of operating in the dark, Charity Intentions shines a light on legacy gifts, celebrates and normalises this type of giving.”

Minted Box say that the platform is fully GDPR and PECR compliant.

It also lets charities upload details of legacies pledged offline. Charities can have an unlimited number of admin users.

WATCH: Clare Sweeney and Sarah Commans on Charity Intentions

Fundraising consultant Clare Sweeney and Sarah Commans, designer and account executive at Minted Box, spoke with UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake about Charity Intentions.