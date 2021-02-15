New awards programme to support gifts in Wills & in-memory fundraisers

Legacy Futures, the legacy giving consultancy group that launched in January, has launched new awards designed to support those working in the gifts in Wills and in memory sectors.

The Legacy Futures Awards will be judged by an independent panel of experts, with the winners receiving packages of bursaries, professional training, mentoring or consultancy advice from Legacy Futures’ three businesses: Legacy Foresight, Legacy Voice and Legacy Link.

Three award schemes are now open for applications.

The Crispin Ellison Bursary Awards

Named in memory of former Legacy Link Director Crispin Ellison, the bursary is open to any individual working or volunteering in a legacy giving role, regardless of the size of the charity, and covers the cost of one successful applicant attaining one Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration (CiCLA)

The main bursary covers the cost of attaining one CiCLA qualification worth £1,000, and two runner- up awards will each provide £250 for online training, provided by the Institute of Legacy Management (ILM).

The CiCLA bursary award is open to anyone working or volunteering for a charity in the UK, who could benefit from increasing their knowledge and skills in the field of estate administration and management. The online training bursaries are open to people working in UK and Australia.

The Legacy Future Leader Award

This award will highlight a future legacy leader, aged under 35. It gives young gifts in Wills and In Memory professionals the opportunity to engage with experts from Legacy Futures over a period of six months through one-to-one mentoring. The winner will also receive free tickets to attend the 2021 ILM Annual Conference and the CIOF Legacy Fundraising Conference.

The Legacy Futures Innovation Award

This award is open to any organisation that demonstrates its commitment to innovation in gifts in Wills and In Memory fundraising. It aims to support those teams looking to enhance their understanding, approach or administration in the long-term, by providing advisory support to the value of £5,000.

Further details on all three award schemes can be found on the Legacy Futures website.

Ashley Rowthorn, CEO, Legacy Futures, said:

“We’ve launched the Legacy Futures Awards to celebrate and support gifts in Wills and In Memory fundraisers and their teams, to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need for the future. We believe that legacy giving is the future, and we want to play our part to see our sector and its people flourish.”

Applications will close on 31 March 2021 and winners notified in May.

