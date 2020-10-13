Localgiving announces £1m coronavirus fund

Localgiving is running a £1 million match fund campaign to help charities and community groups working to support beneficiaries across England that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The Coronavirus Fund will be the largest ever match fund delivered by Localgiving, resulting in over £2m being distributed.

Localgiving is now accepting applications to participate in the campaign. Organisations will be able to “access an unlimited amount of funding through the campaign”.

Donations made via the Localgiving platform will be matched from 27th October until the match funding runs out or 9th November, whichever comes first. Funds raised during the campaign will be distributed before the end of November.

Chris Dormer, Managing Director of Localgiving said: “Localgiving is dedicated to securing additional funding for our members and we are delighted that we are able to provide an additional £1 million in funding for organisations at this difficult time. Charities and community groups have been providing essential support to people adversely affected by COVID-19. We hope that this campaign can help them to reach new donors and provide extra resources for them to continue their critical work.”

Two-stage matched giving campaign

The match fund campaign will run in two stages to provide different opportunities to donors and ensure all participating organisations have an opportunity to benefit from matched donations.

1. Between 10:00 on 27th October 2020 and 09:59 on 3rd November 2020 donations will be matched up to £75

2. Between 10:00 on 3rd November 2020 and 12:00 on the 9th November 2020 donations will be matched up to £5,000

How to take part

Eligible organisations can take part in three stages:

1. Join the Localgiving fundraising platform

2. Complete a short 15 minute fund application form

3. Secure donations through the Localgiving platform during the match funding campaign

Sign up to the Million Match campaign.

Localgiving supports grassroots organisations in fundraising online, connecting with supporters and taking control of their financial future. It also provides advocacy for the local voluntary sector and works to secure third party funding for its members. As well as free training opportunities and fundraising resources it runs regular incentivised giving campaigns to help groups raise funds online.