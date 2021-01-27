What does a nonprofit CRM look like in 2021? Lianne McGrory, Country Manager at Salesforce.org, talks with UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake about what charities expect and need from a CRM.

A 360 degree view and understanding of supporters, security, combination of data sources, remote access (particularly during 2020 and the rapid move to working remotely) have been essential for many organisations for some time. McGrory explains how Salesforce.org offers these and more, and how it works with and supports charities small and large with a flexible range of services, including how fundraising and impact might be better linked.

The interview includes a short session from Dreamforce 2020 in which Nicola Tallett, then Director of Engagement at Oxfam, explains how the charity makes the most of Salesforce.org’s Nonprofit Cloud.