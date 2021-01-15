CRMs: the heart of fundraising

An effective CRM (customer relationship management) system is at the heart of all effective charity fundraising. Given our experiences of the past year the need to choose and use one that best fits your need has never been more important.

That is why we chose to focus on CRMs for the first month of this new year, and to focus on them for four whole weeks.

The ability to record, understand and interpret how donors and funders support your organisation, what interests them, and how to combine your and their passions are the key to all modern fundraising. The range of choice and functionality continues to expand, and the rapid switch to digital of 2020 has driven that too.

So here, in one place, is the content that we have produced or gathered to help you understand and explore the world of CRMs and some of the wider issues of using individuals’ data to sustain and grow your organisation’s income.

We are delighted that this month’s content has been supported by Salesforce.org and Blackbaud Europe. We are including content about them throughout the four weeks.

Charity CRMs

CRMs: where to go to for free advice and support https://t.co/J0cXCZGel7 pic.twitter.com/v5L8vTA2on — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) January 15, 2021

CRMs and the costs of making mistakes in data https://t.co/3B7wuqsTi2 pic.twitter.com/iwkYgGNlls — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) January 15, 2021

AI & machine learning in CRM systems – opportunities & benefits for charities https://t.co/10gWVJicph pic.twitter.com/z7yYxKiFfL — WSISFU Organization (@wsisfuorg) January 13, 2021

Get started with CRM with this beginners guide from @ukfundraising https://t.co/kA8j4QmnM7 — CharityComms (@CharityComms) January 8, 2021

How to convince your boss to invest in a CRM https://t.co/xWfRLYr09p pic.twitter.com/g5WEOZsAbE — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) January 6, 2021

Why improved data management should be your 2021 New Year’s resolution: https://t.co/Kt3dPi9E3K @blackbaudeurope shares its advice. — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) January 15, 2021

Find other coverage of charity CRMs on UK Fundraising.