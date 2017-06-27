Trends in measurement & evaluation offer opportunities for charities says NPC report

Charity think tank NPC has revealed eight global trends in measurement and evaluation with the potential to help the social sector increase its effectiveness in a new report.

NPC’s Global innovations in measurement and evaluation report, released on 26th June, looks at measurement and evaluation developments in the public, private and social sector, and highlights those it believes have the greatest potential to improve evaluation and programme design, and the collection and use of data. It identifies eight key trends, and explains each one in detail including what they are, why they matter, and how they are being used along with a case study for each one.

The trends identified are:

User-centric and shared approaches leading to better informed measurement and evaluation design

Examples include the Clean Cookstoves programme, which has used remote sensing technology that senses pollution in people’s homes to give a better understanding of the impact of its work in countries across Africa, Asia and North America, and the use of data linkage by charities and the public sector in Blackpool to identify the best type of support and optimal time to intervene for the families they work with to improve the health and well-being of preschool children.

The report explains each one in detail including what they are, why they matter, and how they are being used along with a case study for each one. Global innovations in measurement and evaluation was funded with UK aid from the UK government and by Bates Wells Braithwaite, the NSPCC, Oxfam GB and Save the Children, and informed by interviews with expert stakeholders, feedback from an expert advisory group, and discussions with project sponsors.

Anne Kazimirski, report co-author and head of measurement and evaluation at NPC, said:

“Traditional, resource intensive and solely retrospective approaches do not meet all our measurement and evaluation needs. New approaches, new technologies and big data are allowing us to measure faster and more effectively which should help charities—as well as other players—to really focus on what works and so increase their impact. It is vital that charity leaders embrace this agenda.”

Claire Hutchings, head of programme quality at Oxfam GB, said:

“Good measurement and evaluation is key to good programme design. This report highlights examples of how charities and public sector organisations are using evaluation more innovatively to identify what works, for whom and under what conditions in order to inform better service delivery and public policy decisions. We hope the report will encourage dialogue on how evaluation is changing and evolving, and help stimulate ideas and further innovation.”

