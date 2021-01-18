Grants available for Kent projects offering healthy recreational activities

Funding is now available for charitable projects delivering healthy recreational activities for people living in the Kent borough of Ashford.

The Ashford Leisure Trust Fund will award grants of up to £10,000, and possibly more for exceptional applications, to support sports clubs, community groups or charities in the borough of Ashford that offer indoor or outdoor activities that increase physical well-being and bring people together in positive community-based activities.

The Fund is looking to award grants to recreational activities that engage people to mobilise, either as individuals or in a group or team. This could include activities such as dance, walking groups, table tennis, martial arts, golf, archery, chair exercise, bowling, sport, athletics, and exercise, including Yoga, Pilates and Zumba. The activities that will be considered for a grant can be targeted at any age group and any sector of the population.

Linda Dodds, Chair of Ashford Leisure Trust, said:

“The Trustees are very pleased to be teaming up with Kent Community Foundation to distribute grants to groups and organisations throughout Ashford. We hope that the grants will make a tangible difference to local people’s health and wellbeing, and we look forward to receiving applications.”

Natalie Smith, Director of Grants and Impact, Kent Community Foundation, said: